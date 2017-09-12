Wildfires destroy 234 structures in Thompson-Nicola region: officials

The Thompso-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), inclusive of the Village of Cache Creek, has now completed a summary of known structure loss and damage suffered over the last two months due to the Elephant Hill, Little Fort Complex, and Martin Mountain wildfires. Overall, a total of 234 structures were lost or damaged. Of this number, 215 structures were completely destroyed and 19 suffered minor damage. Some 228 of the destroyed and damaged structures were from the Elephant Hill fire.

The areas hardest hit by the Elephant Hill wildfire included Boston Flats (45 residences lost); the Loon Lake community (40 residences and 33 other structures lost), and the Pressy Lake area, where 33 residences and 24 other structures were destroyed.

A table (see below) has been provided to show a complete breakdown by location and wildfire. In the table, “Residence” refers to a structure such as a permanent home or recreational cabin; “Other” refers to outbuildings such as garages, sheds, farm buildings, etc; and “Institutional” refers to buildings such as the Loon Lake Fire Hall. This property damage and loss is not inclusive of all of the damage that was suffered throughout the region to important infrastructure, such as hydro and telecommunications.

If during a wildfire event there is structure loss or damage reported to the TNRD, it will initiate contact with the property owner. In rural areas within the TNRD, not all owners have registered their civic address with the TNRD, nor have they posted their addresses at their properties, so it can on occasion take some investigation to identify the specific property address. The TNRD announced a Civic Addressing program earlier this year, and the wildfires this summer have highlighted how important this program is.

When the TNRD initiates a call to deliver the unfortunate news of loss or damage due to a wildfire, they understand that it is a very difficult time for owners. To support them through this difficult time, the TNRD provides as much information as possible, including sending all pictures that were obtained.

For areas of significant property damage — such as Boston Flats, Loon Lake, and Pressy Lake — the TNRD was also able to arrange for drone footage to be taken to provide owners with an aerial view of the damage caused by the fire.

