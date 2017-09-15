Wildfires claim 60 homes, 167 structures in CRD

The Cariboo Regional District has updated its tally for the summer’s wildfires

Wildfires in the Cariboo Chilcotin claimed 60 homes and 167 structures the Cariboo Regional District confirmed Friday in its latest update.

The hardest hit areas were 105 Mile where 12 homes and 29 structures were lost, Spokin Lake Road and Miocene where 10 homes and 26 structures were lost, Soda Creek Road where 10 homes and 44 structures were lost, the Plateau Fire area with five homes and 26 structures lost and the Hanceville area where nine homes and 19 structures were lost.

“With over one million hectares burning in the Cariboo, the work of all firefighters and emergency personnel resulted in low structure losses on many fronts,” says CRD Chair Al Richmond. “In particular, we were very fortunate there was only one structure lost in the Cariboo Regional District as a result of the Elephant Hill fire. As we move into recovery, we encourage the entire community to support those who lost property.”

Damage assessments have been “largely” completed throughout the 12 areas of the region, while a few changes are expected in the future.



