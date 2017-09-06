Wildfires change landscape around Quesnel Lake

This lightning-caused fire located at the junction on Quesnel Lake was discovered July 17 near Grain Creek. It has grown to 577 hectares in size and remains active, burning south and west. (Angie Mindus photo)

Several lightning-caused fires continue to burn along the shore and in the mountains surrounding Quesnel Lake.

These fires include the Abbott Creek or Shoal Bay fire on the north side of the west arm, the Grain Creek fire near the junction, the Roaring River fire on the east side of the north arm, the Penfold fire at the end of the north arm and the Lynx Creek fire located on the north side of the east arm.

The largest fire is the valley east of Mt. Brew, located in a remote area north of Abbott Creek. It has grown to 4,831 hectares and was discovered July 18.

The Lynx Creek fire, lcoated down the east arm, also remains active at an estimated size of 1,725 hectares.

The Roaring River fire is also active at about 561 hectares.

The Penfold fire is about 872 hectares and active.

All three of these fires are remote and do not threaten any structures.

The fire on the north side of the junction continues its slow but steady march south. This fire was discovered July 17 and has had BC Wildfire Service crews offering structure protection in the form of sprinkler systems including pumps and fuel to protect four recreational cabins in the area.

The Abbott Creek or Quesnel Lake fire down the west arm of the lake has grown to about 1,248 hectares in size since it was discovered July 25 and continues to move east towards the junction and toward the shoreline. This fire also threatens several seasonal cabins in the area.

Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky said the fires at Quesnel Lake burn quite different from those out west.

“The fuel type, the cedar, really holds the heat,” Broznitsky said. “And the duff layer, the organic matter in the soil, is deep so the fire burns deeper.”

She said rain is in the forecast for areas north and east of Williams Lake starting Thursday night.