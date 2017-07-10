Wildfires cause Shaw outages

Several communities are experiencing Shaw outages due to the B.C. wildfire situation.

With more than 130 wildfires burning in the province, Shaw Communications is experiencing service issues.

According to Shaw crews are working to restore services where possible and safe, and will monitor and supply updates to affected customers.

All services in the Lillooet are currently out due to the wildfire in Ashcroft. BC Hydro is installing new poles and Shaw will put up cabling once given the OK.

Cable TV services are out in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House area. Technicians are continuing all repairs that can safely be done for those remaining homes still without services.

Shaw Go WiFi access is available to all residents and visitors in between 100 Mile House and Prince George along the Cariboo Highway (Highway 97) to help those impacted by the wildfires occurring near 100 Mile House. This includes the communities of Kamloops, 100 Mile House, Prince George, Williams Lakes and Quesnel.

