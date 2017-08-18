Wildfires and a SD27 return to school plan

Schools will remain closed in areas under an evacuation alert or order SD 27 said.

School District 27 parents and caregivers can expect schools under evacuation alerts and orders to remain closed, the board of education confirmed Friday.

With the present wildfire evacuation alerts and orders still in place through some of the region, the board of education met Wednesday to discuss the safe opening of schools for students.

“The Board of Education fully recognizes that this summer has been extremely difficult on our families and communities,” board chair Tanya Gunther said. “The first responders, emergency service teams and volunteers are commended for their work and level of professionalism throughout this most difficult time.”

Schools will remain closed if the school is under an evacuation order or alert and school busses will not operate in or through areas that are under an alert or an order.

Parents who choose to transport their children through evacuation alert areas to attend school will be required to have an approved safety plan in place for each child, prior to the child being allowed to attend schools.

A list of schools and scheduled opening dates will be available Wednesday, Aug. 23 on the school district website and will be updated as evacuation orders and alerts are revised. The information will also be distributed through parent and staff e-mail addresses.