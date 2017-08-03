Wildfire update on area fires, Aug. 3

This photo was sent in by a reader who was in the Spokin Lake area Wednesday night.

Several large, persistent fires around Williams Lake continue to be fought by the BC Wildfire Service.

Several large, persistent fires around Williams Lake continue to be fought by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Spokin Lake fire, which has had residents in the area out of their homes since July 7, is approximately 3,731 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service lists this fire as active with crews employing direct attack and mop up dependent on the level of suppression needed.

Currently 152 firefighters, 30 pieces of heavy equipment and air support are designated to the Spokin Lake fire.

The Wildwood fire is almost 13,000 hectares in size.

The evacuation order for the Wildwood area was downgraded to an alert Wednesday, Aug. 2. An evacuation order remains in place for residents north and south of Mountain House Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, some burning off of fuels will be occurring over the next week, which will contribute to general smoky air conditions.

“It is important to stay away from areas where fire suppression activities are occurring to avoid causing unnecessary delays to ongoing operations. Safe firefighting operations are dependant on good communications on the ground and in the air. If you are in an area where crews, equipment and helicopters are working and not in communication with air and ground crews the operations are no longer safe and may need to be stopped,” states BC Wildfire Service.

Control lines remain a priority for the Wildwood fire, as does suppression of peat bog with sprinklers and hot spot suppression along the west flank.

The Wildwood fire has 183 firefighters and 34 pieces of heavy equipment on it.

The White Lake fire is roughly 13,192 hectares and continues to keep an evacuation order in place for residents in the Soda Creek Road/Frizzi Road area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters continue to monitor and action hotspots along the southeastern corner and suppress hotspots up to 100 feet in from the dozer line on the eastern and western flank. Helicopters continue to assist crews with bucketing efforts and firefighters continue to work along the northern flank.

There are 56 firefighters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and air support working the White Lake fire, which is situated both west and east of the Fraser River.

The Soda Creek fire is approximately 251 hectares in size with no resources assigned to fighting it.

It is located on the west side of Highway 97, about 17 kilometres northwest of the Williams Lake Airport.

West of Williams Lake, the Hanceville-Riske Creek is now 148,441 hectares, or 366,806 acres, in size.

“The large size of this fire continues to have operations direct resources to high priorities in the area. Priorities are life and property. Structural protection crews are assessing properties in the area,” stated the BC Wildfire Service Aug. 3.

There are currently 285 firefighters, 14 helicopters and 46 pieces of heavy equipment working on this fire.

“Aggressive fire behavior was observed on the southwestern flank near Fletcher Lake and the southeastern corner of the fire yesterday afternoon due to northwesterly winds. Fire activity for the most part was relatively subdued yesterday in other areas due to stable air mass and heavy smoke. Today (Aug. 3) firefighters may conduct burn-out operations on the southwestern flank if conditions allow. Crews and heavy equipment continue to establish guard and contingency line along the western flank of the Riske Branch finger. Crews continue to patrol and mop-up from the Highway 20 junction up to Raven Lake and east toward Cotton Dam as well as long Bald Mountain. Firefighters and heavy equipment continue to action excursions across the dozer guard and work at holding guard at km 54 on the 2000 road. Burn-out operations may also be conducted on the southeastern corner of the fire if conditions allow.”

A fire in the mountains of Quesnel Lake could be seen from the Horsefly Road Wednesday evening. (Angie Mindus photo)