Wildfire update as of Wednesday, Aug. 2

A view of the Chezacut wildfire burning in the Chilcotin. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

The wildfire situation is not expected to improve the next few days due to hot weather.

As weather in the next five days is expected to be hot and dry with temperatures hovering in the low 30s, the wildfire situation in the Cariboo is not expected to improve.

There is also no rain in the forecast.

Here’s an update on the current wildfire situation as of Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Puntzi Complex Wildfire Status

Chezacut Fire (12,000+ hectares)

Progress has been made along the southern and western containment of the Chezacut fire by strenghtening guards and conducting localized burn-out operations.

Structure protection units have been working to establish protection on nearbycabins as a precaution.

The fire continues to burn towards the north east in remote terrain.

No structures or grazing meadows are under immediate threat. It is expected fire activity will increase in the coming days.

Kleena Kleene Fire (5,318 hectares)

Successful burn-out operations were conducted today and will continue as weather conditions allow.

Efforts have been focused on deepening containment by creating a bunred out edge to the contianment guard, in order to prevent fire escapes.

No property is currently under immediate threat.

Smoke is expected to be visible as pockets of fire burned out in the interior of the burned area.

Coldwell Lake Fire (3,396 hectares)

There has been no significant changes to this fire over the last three days.

Arc Mountain Fire (1,000+ hectares)

This fire continues to burn in remote terrain. This fire will be monitored as conditions warm up in the coming days and a long-term strategy is being developed to tackle the blaze.

Palmer Creek Fire (92 hectares)

No smoke was visible from the remote Palmer Lake fire as of late Tuesday.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is continuing to monitor the area due to the warm weather.

Hanceville/Riske Creek Fire (134,000 hectares)

Located 60 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake, the fire remains highly active.

The large size of this fire continues to have operations direct resources to high priorities in the area. Priorities are considered life and property.

Structural protection crews are assessing properties in the area.

The CFC reminds the public in and around Highway 20 and the Chilcotin these fires are still active and there are many people working on this fire, and asking the public to please slow down for the safety of its crews.

An evacuation order and an alert is in place for a number of properties in the area. More information is available at www.cariboord.bc.ca.

Soda Creek Fire (251 hectares)

Located on the west side of Highway 97, 17 kilometres northwest of the Williams Lake Airport, this fire is still active, reports the CFC.

Several evacuation orders in the Williams Lake area have been adjusted and replaced by evacuation alerts by local government, however, many areas remain under evacuation orders. For more visit http://www.cariboord.bc.ca/services/emergency-and-protective-services/emergency-operations-centre-eoc

Spokin Lake Fire (3,731 hectares)

Near Spokin Lake, approximately 20 kilometres east of Williams Lake, crews are extinguishing hot spots on Spokin Lake Road. They are also working to enlarge the guard width while ensuring protection of life, property and community infrastructure.

Several evacuation orders have been adjusted to alerts, but many areas remain under evacuation order.

White Lake Fire (13,128 hectares)

The White Lake fire, located northwest of Williams Lake – west of the Fraser River – is expected to increase its fire activity as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist for the remainder of the week.

For operational purposes, the White Lake fire has been divided at the Fraser River to White Lake east and west. The east portion of White Lake was mapped at 4,028 hectares on July 23 while the west is estimated to be 9,100 hectares.

The CFC said it’s important to stay away from areas where fire suppression activities are occurring to avoid causing unnecessary delays to ongoing operations. Safe firefighting operations are dependant on good communications on the ground and in the area.

The CFC advises if you are in an area where crews, equipment and helicopters are working and not in communication with air and ground crews the operations are no longer safe and may need to be stopped.

Crews are continuing to aggressively attack the fire, receiving support from aircraft. Machine guard construction and line consolidation continues, as does hot spot suppression.

For evacuees looking for information regarding road closures and properties, call the Cariboo Regional District public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

Wildwood Fire (12,987 hectares)

East of Williams Lake from the 150 Mile area to the Wildwood area, the fire remains active.

The CFC said it’s important to stay away from areas where fire suppression activities are occurring.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to presist for the rest of the week and may cause an increase in fire activity.

Currently 197 firefighters and 45 pieces of heavy equipment are continuing to aggressively attack the fire, receiving support from aircraft. Machine guard construction and line consolidation continues, as does hot spot suppression.