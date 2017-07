An evacuation alert has been issued for the White Road, Ross Road and Glen Drive area.

White Road, Ross Road and Glen Road area residents have been issued an evacuation alert. (Image submitted)

An evacuation alert has been issued for the White Road, Ross Road and Glen Drive area due to the fire on Fox Mountain, according to the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Overnight, smoke in the area increased heavily, and the CRDEOC is recommending for public safety that people who don’t need to be on the roads to stay home.