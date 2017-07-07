What to do during an evacuation

How to prepare for an evacuation due to wildfires

Lightning is causing several wildfires to spark throughout the Cariboo region – faster than they can be written down, the Cariboo Fire District says.

In a Facebook post, the district is reminding residents to follow orders if and when an evacuation order is issued.

An evacuation order has been issued near 100 Mile House, effecting more than 1,800 properties.

To prepare for an evacuation:

You will need to prepare to leave your home on very short notice.

Stay tuned to your local authority’s public information channels, as well as Emergency Info BC for updates.

Have your emergency kit and important documents ready to go, which should include things like insurance and personal papers such as birth certificates.

Several days’ clothing

Medicine/prescriptions

Consider your pets and get leashes, carriers and pet food ready to go.

Also consider the kids and bring some comfort items, like a favourite toy or colouring books to help keep them busy.

Don’t forget to check in on family, friends and neighbours who may have mobility or other issues to contend with.

This is a good time to collect precious photos and mementos that can’t be replaced.

What to do when you’ve been evacuated: