White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

Previous story
Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Just Posted

Update: One person injured and one person dead after early morning shooting

Injured person is in the 100 Mile Hospital

PHOTO: Williams Lake Stampeders edge out Quesnel Kangaroos

Fans pack the house for Saturday night match-up

PHOTO GALLERY: Order of the Eastern Star members welcome one and all

Princess Pine Chapter 67 hosts annual tea and market

PHOTO GALLERY: Bantam Female T-Wolves bring OMAHA action to Williams Lake

Local players take a loss and notch a win in Tier II match-ups

Girls rugby zones underway

Lake City Secondary School is hosting the zones at the Williams Lake Campus today.

VIDEO: Williams Lake gets new air quality monitoring station

With help from Sher Holdings Ltd. the Ministry of Environment installed a replacement unit at the Columneetza air quality monitoring site.

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges in total

B.C. city councillor resigns after sexual assault conviction

David Murray resigned following a loud public outcry

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Most Read