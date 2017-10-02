Weekend stabbing sends woman to hospital

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation at a residence on Dodwell Street in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

A 33-year-old female victim was sent to hospital Sunday morning with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a house party on Dodwell Street.

Residents in the family neighbourhood called in the disturbance at 440 Dodwell Street to police at 5:18 a.m. Oct. 1 after hearing shouting and seeing a group of people outside the home. One neighbour who lives in the area said Monday it is usually a quiet neighourhood, with not a lot of trouble.

Monday morning the residence where the assault took place was quiet. There was a children’s bicycle parked beside the front door and a lawn chair remained overturned in the front yard.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said on Sunday morning police were notified by medical personnel that a person had been brought to the hospital with serious injuries while they were responding to the disturbance complaint. The investigation showed that the disturbance call and the call from the hospital were related.

Byron said the matter is still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this altercation and have yet to talk to the police they are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.