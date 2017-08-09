Website confession jolts Lindsay Buziak murder case

Jeff Buziak wears a noose symbolizing his own vulnerability and the need for justice during the 2016 Lindsay Buziak Walk For Justice. A website comment could provide new insight into Lindsay Buziak’s 2008 murder, which remains unsolved. File Photo

Could a brazen website post made on Sunday be the lead police have been waiting for in the unsolved murder case of Lindsay Buziak?

The 24-year-old real estate agent was slain in February 2008 in Saanich. The investigation into her murder, led by the Saanich Police Department, is nearing its 10th anniversary as an unsolved crime, something that drives her father Jeff Buziak to exhaustion as he seeks answers.

Jeff Buziak, who lives in Calgary, was notified about an alarming comment posted to the website Lindsaybuziakmurder.com on Sunday. The post includes an admission, and even though the validity of the comment cannot be verified, there is enough details to stir a reaction from the community of people who support the Buziak family.

“Whether it’s all true or not is up to the police to determine,” Buziak said. “I shared this with Saanich Police, but it’s a one-way street [in terms of communication].”

Buziak has since received more information regarding the person whose name is attached to the post.

“I’ve not seen something this bold before, [though] I don’t read the website daily,” Buziak said. “I was notified and thought, OK, now what. Who knows? It could be [anything], it’s hard to know what to do.”

Saanich Police said only that it’s an ongoing investigation, though Buziak did inform the lead detective for the Buziak murder case, Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley, in person on Monday. Buziak happend to be passing through Victoria and also shared it with Victoria Police.

