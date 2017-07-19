Volunteers gathering items to relieve wildfire evacuees

When Kerri Fournier learned of the provincial wildfire tragedy they immediately sprang into action.

A group of volunteers has taken it upon themselves to solicit donations of all types in order to help fire evacuees in Kamloops from communities throughout the province. (Greg Sabatino photo)

When Kerri Fournier and a group of her friends learned of the provincial wildfire tragedy they immediately sprang into action.

“Once we knew it was quite large, we decided we needed to do something,” Fournier said. “It kind of blew up from there.”

Jamie Maclean and Dusti Nand, both Intensive Care Unit nurses, began visiting business throughout Kamloops looking for a dedicated centre where residents could drop off food, clothes and essential items for evacuees.

The Sandman Signature Hotel on Lorne Street was the first to jump on board, donating their banquet room to store items.

Through social media, word quickly began to spread.

“But, they told us from the start we’d have to find another place by July 19 because the banquet room was booked for a wedding,” she said.

They soon found solace at the CIBC building on Victoria Street and Third Avenue on the third floor of the building.

By Thursday afternoon, truckloads of donated items were being hauled up the elevator to the large storage area.

“They really opened their doors to us,” Fournier said.

She noted items have been donated from “throughout the world,” including Abbotsford, Calgary and several monetary donations.

“The whole community of Kamloops, of course, has been phenomenal.”

The centre will open Friday morning at 8 a.m. where evacuees can receive help simply by showing proof of residence within an evacuation zone.

Items on hand include food, clothing, diapers, toiletries, playpens, children’s supplies and underwear.

Ashley Hugo, another one of the independent group’s volunteers said, so far, things have been going smoothly as truckload after truckload was being hauled inside the building.

She noted, however, the group isn’t just there for evacuees. She said if someone does need dog food, or water to help take the strain off, they can feel free.

“We want to help out in any way we can,” Ashley said. “We’re here to help the people.”

Signs will be located on the Sandman Signature Hotel, on the new CIBC building and on social media directing those in need to the centre.

Those who are wanting to use the facility are asked to use the service once per day to ensure enough food, water and essentials are available for everyone.

Twenty to 30 volunteers at a time will be on and to provide services, although more than 100 are on board to help out on a rotational basis.

“This has been probably the best location offered up to us,” Ashley said.

Also helping lead the charge are Charmayne Hugo and Anita Clench.

Those wanting to access the centre can walk down Third Avenue to the side door, which leads up the stairs to the third floor.

They also thanked CIBC for its generosity in letting them use the building in this time of need.