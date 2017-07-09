VIDEO: Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb with an update Sunday morning

Mayor Walt Cobb said Sunday he hopes with the wind picking up it doesn’t get too bad as wildfires continue to burn around Williams Lake.

Standing above the Stampede Grounds where thick smoke blocked the view of the lake and surrounding mountains entirely, Cobb said firefighting aircraft is being able to use the Williams Lake Airport, although the airport itself remains closed.

Here Mayor Walt Cobb gives an update.

Meanwhile, a fuel truck arrived in Williams Lake Saturday at Best Buy Propane on Highway 97 and staff there have been busy with customers coming to fill up.

Saturday evening there were no lineups, but city councillor Scott Nelson said there’d been 50 vehicles waiting in line constantly earlier in the day.

Sunday morning an attendant at the gas station said the lineups were back up to the highway again.

So far the Tribune has only been able to verify that Chief Will-Yum Gas Bar at Sugar Cane is the only other station with regular fuel and water for people who need it.

Cobb said he spoke with Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett Sunday morning who told him more fuel trucks were on the way today.

“She said they got gas in 100 Mile House Saturday and the fuel trucks were given permission to go through to Williams Lake.”

The city’s emergency centre is open and reachable by calling 250-392-2364.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond said the Emergency Services Centre for evacuees remains open at Lake City Secondary School on Carson Drive.

In its latest bulletin, the city said it continues to monitor fire activity, with the Williams Lake Fire Department on standby.

At this time there is no imminent danger to any property or structure within city limits, and South Lakeside from Seventh Day Adventist Academy east to the City boundary remains the only area under evacuation alert.