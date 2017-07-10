VIDEO: Wildfire update from Williams Lake CAO

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Williams Lake Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald gives an update Monday morning at the city’s emergency operation centre at the Williams Lake Department fire hall.

Williams Lake chief administrate officer Milo MacDonald said so far the wildfire activity has not entered the city’s municipal boundaries.

“We have had a couple of spot fires that the fire department has attended to. That’s one of the things we are urging the public to be very very cautious and not to increase the workload of the fire department when things are very volatile,” MacDonald said from the Fire Hall Monday morning where the city set up its emergency operations centre Friday.

Here he gives an update from the City’s perspective.

In its latest bulletin Sunday evening, the city said some residents may have noticed some activity from fire department members in the Hamel Road area Sunday evening as they set up a structural protection unit behind residences.

“This is merely a precaution in the unlikely event that fire from the Fox Mountain area changes direction,” the notice stated.

An emergency reception centre has been established at Lake City Secondary (Carson Campus) and any persons self-evacuating should report to this centre.

For information of an urgent matter call 250-392-2364.