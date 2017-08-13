VIDEO: Wildfire near Riske Creek Saturday captured on video

Overnight the Cariboo Regional District issued several evacuation orders and alerts due to increased wildfire activity.

The areas impacted include evacuation orders for the areas north of Highway 20 to south of Tzenszaicut Lake, Alexis Creek to Riske Creek and Canim Lake.

Riske Creek to the Fraser River and Chilanko Forks areas were put on alert.

Highway 20 remains closed westbound from Riske Creek to Alexis Creek and open eastbound to support the departure of communities along the corridor that are evacuating.

Highway 20 also remains closed eastbound at Corbould Drive near the turnoff to Tweedsmuir Lodge because of fires.

Here is a dramatic video Melanie N Charles Johnny took of the fire heating up near Riske Creek Saturday evening that the Tribune was given permission to share.