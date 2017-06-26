VIDEO: Updated drone footage of Highway 20 washout repair 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake resident Wayne Van Tamelen returned to the site of the Highway 20 washout near the Sheep Creek Bridge on Sunday, June 25 with his drone.

On Monday Van Tamelen provided more footage to the Tribune, showing a service road that has been created above the slide area and workers and equipment continuing to repair where the washout ripped out 150 metres of the highway.

On Friday, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said high levels of groundwater had hampered progress in the repair work.

The slide occurred Monday, June 19 at about 3 a.m. taking out 150 metres of the highway and other debris down below to the Fraser River.