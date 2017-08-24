VIDEO: Soda Creek Road resident talks about wildfire impacts

During a media tour Thursday of the Soda Creek Road area impacted by the White Lake fire, Andy Northup with Samaratin’s Purse said his group is helping more than 70 families impacted by the wildfires.

Sharon Mallard is picking up the pieces at her property on Soda Creek Road where the White Lake fire destroyed many outbuildings on her property but didn’t take her home.

Mallard shared her story Thursday during a media tour oganized by the Cariboo Regional District and said she is grateful that firefighters saved her home and looks forward to seeing her horses brought back from Prince George soon.

During the tour, fire information officers Kylan McKeen, Rachel Witt and Lindsay Marks covered several topics ranging from how to fire smart properties, things to watch for in the coming months with danger trees and banks.

Watch more coverage of this tour.

One of several homes lost along Springfield Road after the White Lake fire crossed the Fraser River on Saturday, July 15.

Cariboo Fire Information Centre information officer Kylan McKeen who is part of the incident management team at the Puntzi Camp discusses fire behaviour during a media tour Thursday of the White Lake fire’s impact to the Soda Creek Road area.

During a media tour of the Soda Creek Road area, Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Rachel Witt discusses ways to fire smart a home and property as was the case of a property on Springfield Road belonging to Shawn and Lisa Dennis where the home was saved but an outbuilding was lost.