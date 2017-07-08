VIDEO: Smoky skies advisory issued for Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola areas

Water is being retrieved from Williams Lake to fight the fire at Coyote Rock as thick smoke fills the air in the region

A smoke advisory has been issued for Williams Lake and other areas in the Interior as crews continue to battle wildfires in the area. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

Early Saturday morning a helicopter was retrieving water from the lake to attack the fire above Coyote Rock.

At 9 a.m. the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued a Smoky Skies Advisory for Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions because of forest fire smoke that is covering the area.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

The ministry offered the following tips.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, contact your health care provider: difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of smoke and should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to smoke and if necessary see their physician. People with symptoms should go to their health care provider, walk in clinic or emergency department depending on severity of symptoms.

Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity – if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.