VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Shoppers Drug Mart is looking to hire a medical marijuana brand manager.

The role will entail leading its strategy and marketing activities to doctors and health-care providers in the cannabis space, even though it is not currently legal to distribute the drug through pharmacies.

Under current federal regulations, the only legal distribution method for medical marijuana is by mail order so unless Ottawa revises the rules, Shoppers won’t be permitted to sell medical marijuana through its stores.

Shoppers adds that the winning candidate will also ensure that its medical pot marketing material is compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Previous story
Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Just Posted

Basement suite fire destroys family’s belongings

Friends and coworkers are helping a family after fire, smoke and water destroyed their belongings.

Keeping Williams Lake warm

The Buxbaum family’s generous donation will keep those in need warm this winter

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responds to basement suite fire

A fire just after midnight Sunday was contained to one room thanks to local firefighters

Glanville leads TRU WolfPack to national soccer victory

Former Williams Lake athlete named Player of the Game

Suspected poachers charged west of Williams Lake

Conservation Officer Service working with local First Nations to protect wildlife resources

Diwali celebrations light up the night

The women of Williams Lake celebrated Diwali in style with the annual Lights for Life event

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Most Read