VIDEO: Red Cross encouarages people to apply for new assistance programs

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Anita Wycotte and Brandon Palmantier with Roni Traffic Control say it is busy at the Resiliency Centre at Boitanio Mall Wednesday as more evacuees are returning after orders were downloaded to alerts Tuesday.

Canadian Red Cross director of disaster management for the province Elysia Demsey encourages people to apply for the new grant programs announced Monday for small businesses and community organizations impacted by the wildfires.

Through funding from the Province of B.C., emergency financial assistance of $1,500 will be available to eligible businesses, not-for-profit organizations and community-driven efforts for recovery and resiliency.

Speaking at the Resiliency Centre in Boitanio Mall, Wednesday Demsey said they are trying to get the message out to people about the funding.

She was in Kamloops Tuesday and touring the Red Cross operations there before driving to Williams Lake up Highway 97.

“We here in Williams Lake today spending some time and support and overseeing how we can ensure we are providing quality service,” she said.

With many of the evacuation orders downgraded to alerts Tuesday afternoon, more evacuees are coming into the Resiliency Centre seeking supports.

“If anyone has not already registered with the Red Cross initially we are advising them to do that to receive their initial $600 support. People can also access $300 upon re-entry as well as cleanup and after-the-fire kits.”

People with outstanding needs are encouraged to come in and meet with a Red Cross caseworkers to see if there are other ways they can receive supports, she added.

There are still some people who have not received the first $600, she confirmed.

“We are working with them diligently to find out what might have occurred and we are still having new registrations coming in daily,” Demsey said.