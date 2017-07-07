VIDEO: Mayor Cobb provides updates on wildfires in Williams Lake

City staff preparing communication centre for residents for throughout the night.

Fire Chief Des Webster said the city's emergency centre is set up at the fire hall and to check the city's website for updates. http://williamslake.ca/. Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Friday, July 7, 2017

It is believed at least two homes were lost in the fire at Coyote Rock golf course today.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he is hearing that no buildings were lost at the airport and that it is getting back into operation to assist in fire fighting.

RELATED: Highways closed leaving Williams Lake

Cobb is asking all residents to refrain from sprinkling their lawns tonight in Williams Lake in case the water is needed for fighting fires.

Cobb said the fires are not currently in the city, however city staff are preparing a communication centre for residents which should be up and running tonight.

They are working closely with the Cariboo Regional District.

Cobb urges everyone to fuel up their vehicles and be prepared to leave with short notice should the fires turn.

At this time the only evacuation routes would be either west or north. Please ensure to have water and food and gather your pets.

strong>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.