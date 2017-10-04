VIDEO: Job fair bustling at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Naomi Setah (left) learns chats with Shalan Thomson, Care Aide and Community Health Worker Project recruiter during the job fair taking place Wednesday and Thursday at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

It’s bustling at the Cariboo Memorial Complex’s Gibraltar Room this morning with the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre (CCATEC) and WorkBC Employment Services job fair underway.

Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

S.A.G.E. Trainers has organized the fair and executive director Yvonne Funk is encouraging everyone to come down, bring their resumes and meet employers.

“We have 40 amazing employers here,” she said smiling. “We are having a lot of fun.”

Janine Alphonse, community development worker with CCATEC, said free lunch is provided both days.