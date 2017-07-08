VIDEO: Evacuees seek refuge in town as wildfires continue

Lennard Supernault calls it a miracle his home was not destroyed during Friday’s wildfires

Williams Lake residents are currently seeking refuge at evacuation centres in the town, as they wait to hear updates on the ongoing wildfires in the area.

Currently, an estimated 1,000-hectare wildfire is burning near Sugar Cane.

Williams Lake Indian Band resident Lennard Supernault calls it a miracle his home was not destroyed during Friday’s wildfire.

The grass was burned to within 10 feet of his house, along with three shreds, however, his home remained standing.

He credit the efforts of the community for keeping the properties safe – watering and the WLIB volunteer fire department led by Ken Michele.