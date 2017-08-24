VIDEO: BC Wildfire T-Shirts selling like hotcakes

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Shane Gunn (left) and Darcy Foster (back right) presented local volunteer fire departments with money Wednesday in Williams Lake. The money was raised through Foster and Gunn’s BC Wildfire T-shirt project started just over a month ago. Accepting the funds were Ian Hicks, McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department president (centre front), CRD Area D director Steve Forseth on behalf of the Tyee Lake VFD, Melanie Hicks from McLeese Lake, Allen Schaad, Chimney Felker Lakes VFD and Big Lake Community Association president Bee Hooker on behalf of the Big Lake VFD.

A project selling T-shirts to raise funds for small fire departments and people impacted by the wildfires has surpassed the expectations of the two men that came up with the idea.

“They keep selling out so fast that we have to keep ordering more,” said Darcy Foster who along with Shane Gunn designed and are selling the shirts. “We’ve sold 3,200 T-shirts so far and made more than $60,000 that we’ve started giving away.”

The shirts which are black or pink have a log that depicts a wildfire scene.

“There’s a guard here built with a buncher taking down the trees, a little truck bringing in the forestry firefighters, then we’ve got the helicopter bucketing water and the air tanker coming in to support the line,” Gunn said.

It was important to include the loggers in the logo because they are such a big part of fighting the fires in the Cariboo, Foster said.

“A lot of people have noticed that because they know what a buncher is.”

Some of the money the project has raised so far was handed out Wednesday in Williams Lake volunteer fire departments from Chimney and Felker Lakes, Big Lake, McLeese Lake and Tyee Lake. The departments each received $2,500, plus $500 worth of decals they can sell to raise more funds.

Gunn and Foster said money was also given to the Loon Lake and Greene Lake volunteer fire departments and $15,000 to Red Cross so far.

“Our plan is to help the smaller fire departments that don’t receive any funding,” Gunn said.

Fire chief Allen Schaad said Chimney and Felker Lakes VFD will use the money to buy additional equipment to be ready for the future, while McLeese Lake VFD president Ian Hicks said fighting the wildfires has depleted a lot funds from his department.

“This is going to help us keep rolling along, I can’t say thank you enough,” Hicks said.”

Big Lake Community Association president Bee Hooker said the Big Lake VFD will put the money toward a new fire truck because the one they have will expire.

Cariboo Regional District director Steve Forseth on behalf of the Tyee Lake VFD said he imagines the money will be put to good use.

“Wearing my area director hat for a moment, I’d like to say I am helping them with $10,000 grant application to help with capital costs,” Forseth said.

Gunn and Foster grew up next door to each other in 108 Mile on Block Drive. Gunn lives in the area, and while Foster still has a home there he lives in the Lower Mainland.

“When the Gustafsen fire came up to our parents homes and the area was evacuated we decided we had to do something and by July 22 we have come up with the idea for the T-shirts, ” Gunn said.

The T-shirts are available in Williams Lake at Schickworks Signs and Stitches, in 100 Mile House at The Outlaw or online at www.bcwildfiretshirts.com. Tim Hortons has the decals for sale.

“We’ve had Jim at Canada Logo in Kamloops, Sheree at Sheree’s Shirt Shack and now Dale at Schickworks making the shirts,” Foster said. “It’s been going so well and we just started a month ago.”

Just as they were about to leave Schickworks after picking up boxes of more T-shirts, BC Wildfire Service chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek arrived to purchase a few shirts for himself and some other co-workers.

“I am normally based at the Kamloops Fire Centre and I’ve been seeing the shirts in Kamloops everywhere,” Skrepnek told Gunn and Foster.