VIDEO: 5,000-plus register Tuesday as evacuation alert remains in place for Williams Lake area

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. The Emergency Social Services Operations manager of bus transportation Randy Cobb (left) and director Dave Dickson finalize plans Wednesday morning to transport 25 people with mobility issues who were evacuated in the night as Williams Lake and fringe areas remain under an evacuation alert.

More than 5,000 people registered with emergency social emergency support services in Williams Lake on Tuesday after the city and fringe areas were put on evacuation alert Monday evening.

“We have registering people that are on alert or under an evacuation order,” said ESS director Dave Dickson. “A huge thanks to the people that have pre-registered. It’s helping us to prepare for what we hope will never happen.”

People with mobility issues were evacuated during the night and were departing by bus at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“The mood is upbeat with an amazing group of volunteers,” Dickson said.

Here Dave Dickson gives an update Wednesday morning.

While there were long lineups Tuesday there were no lineups first thing Wednesday morning.

This reporter decided to register because she was feeling lax that she had not yet.

What I learned is that it is very simple.

You provide your identification, describe your evacuation plan and who will be evacuating with you.

You are given a carbon copy of the registration paper and another information sheet and reminded unless you are under an evacuation order you are not eligible to register for financial support.

A bulletin issued by the city Tuesday said the evacuation alert is still in place while wildfires in the west closer to Williams Lake remain relatively stable but the predicted weather pattern has yet to develop.

“At this time there is no imminent danger to and property or structures within the City of Williams Lake,” the city noted.

Even though we are only in an Evacuation Alert it never hurts to understand the City Evacuation Plan and what you should do in case an evacuation order is ever issued.

Should an evacuation Order ever be issued those that can self-evacuate should follow the instructions given in the Order and register at the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre indicated in the order.

For those persons not able to self-evacuate the City has been divided into 12 zones and each has a muster point.

If an evacuation order is issued buses will wait at these muster points as long as possible and will transport people out of the evacuation area. You must make your way to these muster points as soon as possible as buses cannot wait indefinitely.

If you are physically unable to make your way to the muster point, even with assistance from family or friends, you MUST now identify yourself to the EOC by calling 250-392-2364 or 250-392-2365. If you do not self-identify we will have no way of knowing your require assistance.

Evacuation Muster Zone Maps and other emergency information is available on the City website at http://www.williamslake.ca/253/Evacuation-Map or can be picked up in person at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) located at the main Fire Hall in Williams Lake on South Lakeside Drive.

For information please call 250-392-2364 or 250-392-2365.