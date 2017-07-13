VIDEO: 250 extra police officers deployed for Cariboo wildfires

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. City workers Brent Rouse (left) and Chris Thamerus set blockade Borland Avenue Thursday morning because of the large RCMP tactical troop unit stationed in the courthouse parking lot.

More than 250 police officers are in Williams Lake aiding the local RCMP detachment during the wildfire situation hitting the Cariboo region.

“The officers have come from all over B.C. and Alberta,” RCMP North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told the Tribune Thursday standing across from where the RCMP Tactical Troop Unit is set up at the courthouse parking lot on Borland Street.

They are being deployed to various places around the city and outskirts of Williams Lake, 150 Mile House and 100 Mile House.

When asked about the issue of looting, Saunderson police are patrolling evacuated areas 24 hours a day and addressing any issues they find.

Here she speaks from outside the Williams Lake detachment directly across the street from the RCMP tactical troop unit is stationed.

On Thursday morning city staff blocked public access to Borland Street because of the RCMP unit site.

In the meantime, the court house, Service BC and Interior Health offices in the provincial building are closed until further notice.

Criminal matters are being adjourned to Aug. 2, 2017 unless otherwise addressed with the judicial case manager.

Anyone with an appearance scheduled in an affected location who requires further information this week is asked to please call the JCM’s office in Quesnel at 1-250-398-4337.

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Extra vehicles have brought in for use by police officers as the RCMP tactical troop unit continues to operate in Williams Lake.