Updates for Spokin Lake, Wildwood and east side of White Lake wildfires

Angie Mindus photo. Crews continue to tackle the Wildwood Williams Lake Airport wildfire as seen here Friday afternoon.

While no new fire activity of note occurred in the Spokin Lake wildfire overnight, Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Paplawski said Saturday more people are working the 3,731 hectare-fire today.

“We have 134 firefighters, 26 pieces of heavy equipment and air craft attacking the southeast and southwest corners and working on the fire guards.”

Paplawski also reminded the public to stay away from areas where crews are actively firefighting.

“Please drive slowly near crews. There are some busy areas we need to work in.”

Wildwood Williams Lake Airport wildfire (12,987 hectares)

There are 157 people and 48 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Wildwood fire Saturday.

“Crews continue to do infrared scanning to identify areas that have hot spots,” Paplawski said. “They are also continuing with machines to make a guard on the north flank.”

There is potential for some planned burn outs on the north flank, however, that will depend on favourable conditions.

White Lake wildfire east

Crews consisting of 78 people, 18 pieces of heavy equipment, supported by air craft continue to put out hot spots on the eastern side of the White Lake wildfire.

Paplawski said it has been a struggle.

“It’s kind of a spotty fire the way it has burned so there are lots of opportunities for burning to happen in areas that did not initially. Airtankers will be out there again today because with warmer temperatures there is likely to be active fire today.”