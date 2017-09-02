UPDATED: Peachland wildfire now at 100 hectares (with video)

The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna, is burning rapidly

Update 8:45 p.m.

Fire officials say they are hoping for cool temperatures and less wind overnight as crews continue to battle a fast-growing fire southwest of Peachland.

Near Finlay Creek, the fire has quickly escalated in size and is now estimated at 100 hectares, continuing a pattern of doubling almost every hour since it began to burn.

BC Wilfire Service spokesperson Rachel Witt said there wasn’t a lot of good news on the fire, however it had been lowered down to a rank two, meaning there was less open flame.

“Fire behaviour has decreased down to rank two which is less open flame so hopefully tonight we’ll see those temperatures drop, the wind drop, humidity recovery drop and hopefully that will help suppression efforts.”

Seven firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment will remain fighting the fire overnight, attempting to use what Witt called an extensive network of roads to act as a fire guard.

Witt said crews were hopefully to get a break through the evening.

“There’s nothing but sunshine and heat for the foreseeable future, so we’re hoping at night-time we at least get a bit of a reprieve,” she said.

Update: 6:19 p.m.

The Peachland fire is growing quickly and is now estimated to be 20 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Steep terrain and strong western winds are giving firefighters trouble containing the blaze, which has doubled in just over an hour.

The fire is near Finlay Creek, about seven kilometres south-west of Peachland.

There are airtankers along with helicopters aiding in the fight with seven initial fire-fighters on the ground and more on the way.

Reporter Kathy Michaels on the scene says the wind is picking up near Peachland as firefighters continue to attack the blaze.

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

Kelowna Capital News reporter Kathy Michaels is in Peachland and has filed this video:.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Finley Creek wildfire is currently 10 hectares in size and located 7.5 kilometres southwest of Peachland.

Air tankers are on site attacking the blaze and helicopters will continue to drop water after the tankers are finished, according to BC Wildfire Service information officer Rachel Witt.

According to reports, wind activity in the area is increasing the size of the blaze.

Currently, seven wildfire firefighters are on scene with an additional unit crew of approximately 20 firefighters on the way.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Original:

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a fire in Peachland.

Witnesses reported the fire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.