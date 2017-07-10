Update on road closures and evacuation areas in the Cariboo

Highway road conditions continue to change throughout the Cariboo as wildfires spread.

This map shows the current evacuation order and alert areas in the Cariboo as wildfires continue to burn throughout the region. (Image courtesy of the Cariboo Regional District)

Highway road conditions continue to change throughout the Cariboo as wildfires spread throughout the region.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions from the Junction of Highway 1 in Cache Creek to Clinton because of forest fire, and there is no detour available, reports DriveBC. There is no estimated time of reopening and assessment is ongoing.

South of Williams Lake, Highway 97 is closed in both directions currently, except for emergency vehicles and first responders, from the Canim Hendrix intersection, two kilometres north of 100 Mile House, to Timothy Lake Road junction (25 kilometres north of 100 Mile House) due to dynamic fire behaviour. No alternate route is currently available, and assessment is in progress.

Meanwhile, Highway 97 is still open to northbound traffic from Williams Lake, however, southbound traffic coming from Quesnel is closed.

The Likely Road is also closed in both directions from 150 Mile House to the Horsefly junction, but there is a detour from the Likely-Horsefly junction to Beaver Lake Road and onto Highway 97 north.

Highway 20, according to DriveBC as of Monday, July 10 at noon, is open to eastbound traffic only and closed to westbound traffic 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake and no detour is available.

Evacuation orders remain in Wildwood just north of Williams Lake, Fox Mountain, the Lexington subdivision, Alexis Creek, Moore Mountain, the Miocene area, all of 100 Mile House and the Spokin Lake area.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.