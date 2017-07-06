UPDATE: 1,800 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire

The Gustafsen fire near the 105 is now estimated to be 1,200 hectares

The wildfire west of 100 Mile House has grown to 1,230 hectares in size, prompting an evacuation has been issued for 1,800 homes in the area.

As crews continue to battle the blaze that broke out Thursday, 33 properties have already been evacuated, according to the Cariboo Regional District.

The evacuation alert order is being put in place for properties north and east of the fire in the communities of 108 and 105 Mile, west of Highway 97. The alert also includes all properties in the vicinity of Lilypad Lake that were not included in the previous evacuation order.

Fire remains ‘out of control

The fire is labelled as out of control meaning it is not responding or only responding on a limited basis to suppression such as that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

“Crews and heavy equipment worked through the night to build containment lines along the east side of the fire, sort of from the 1100 road to the Helena [Lake] Road,” according to Natasha Broznitsky, Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, adding that those are being reinforced by ground and air.

She adds that the fire is labelled as zero per cent contained that they are not confident suppression/containment lines will hold.

According to Broznitsky, 120 firefighters are on site today with a 25 people incident management team, four helicopters a number of air tankers and 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

The 108 golf tournament scheduled for this weekend has not been cancelled.

If you've been evacuated and want to talk to the Free Press, or have photos or video you'd like to contribute, please email newsroom@100milefreepress.net.