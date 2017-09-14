United Way and Stampede planning community celebrations

During the regular city council meeting both the United Way and the Williams Lake Stampede Association talked about upcoming wildfire relief events.

United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, in partnership with CN Rail and Finning Canada, is planning a welcome home celebration with a fundraising barbecue and movie night at the Stampede Grounds ball diamond on Friday, Sept. 22. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10 per person, less for children, said Ashlee Hyde, manager of resource and community development for the organization, during a presentation to city council Tuesday at its regular meeting.

“We don’t want to turn anyone away so if someone cannot afford the $10 they can contact one of us,” Hyde said, noting the movie being shown will be Despicable Me 3.

All funds raised at the event will go back to support local agencies and programs with wildfire relief through the United Way’s community fund.

The event will include activities for kids, Finning will bring machines for viewing, and there will be informational booths from local non-profit agencies.

On Tuesday city council confirmed that $2,500 from Emergency Management B.C. will go to support the event.

Community support of Stampede fundraiser growing

Community and business support for the Williams Lake Stampede Association’s upcoming Wildlife Relief fundraising event taking place the last weekend in September has already put the event in the black.

“It would appear we are already in a profitable position,” said Stampede director Lorne Doerksen.

Kicking off Friday, Sept. 29 with the Let R’ Buck Saloon and live entertainment, the event will continue Saturday with a pancake breakfast, lunch, dinner and a live auction.

“There will be many different booths from different organizations in town, even water gun fights and remote control cars from the Child Development Centre.

“Some of the groups that were effected are going to be given an opportunity to auction off items during the live auction,” Stampede director Court Smith said. “We’re trying to round up the movers and shakers in town to come and support them. The money raised by those auction items will go directly to those groups, he added.

“We hope that everything will be by donation, but there will be a minimum donations of $10 per person to get into the Let R’ Buck Saloon both nights,” Doerkson said, noting there will also be a food drive and he hopes the community will fill the Salvation Army’s truck that day.

“We are also thankful to the B.C. Barrel Racing Championships for bringing their event to Williams Lake again,” he added. “They actually had it scheduled for during the evacuation, but they chose to support Williams Lake and hold the event at the end of September.”

Doerkson said the funds raised during the weekend will go to support local groups that are either hurt by the evacuation because they’ve lost a fundraiser completely or in the case a group such as the Girl Guides of Canada, they are sitting on two skids of Girl Guide cookies they would like to sell.

Travel to UBCM convention approved

Travel costs of approximately $3,315 per person have been approved for members of city council to attend the annual Union of BC Municipalities Convention taking place on Sept. 25 to 30 in Vancouver. Meetings with various ministers have not been finalized yet, but staff is arranging them, Cobb said.

Fire mitigation resolution going forward to UBCM

Council unanimously approved a resolution asking for the province’s Forest and Range Practices Act to include regulations that initiate a fire mitigation strategy. The strategy would prioritize public safety over other forest management initiatives including harvesting and reforestation in affected areas. The resolution is being submitted jointly by the City and the Cariboo Regional District.

Zoning amendment to go to public hearing

A zoning amendment application allowing a second single family residential home at 101 Mason Road received second reading and will now go to a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Development permit approved

Sprucelee Construction Ltd.’s application on behalf of Sheldon Eggen and Wayne Eggen for construction on three lots at 1135 Murray Drive to renovate an existing industrial warehouse has been approved by council.

Letter of support for poverty reduction project

Council will write a letter of support for an application for funding from the Vancouver Foundation from the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and the Social Planning Council of Williams Lake for funding toward a community poverty reduction strategy for Williams Lake and surrounding area.

Proclamations

Orange Shirt Day will be proclaimed Sept. 30 in the City of Williams Lake.

At the request of Recycling BC the City will proclaim Oct. 16 to 22 asWaste Reduction Week.