UNDER EVACUATION: Sleeping in cars and tents

One in a ten-part series showcasing the volunteerism, community and resilience surrounding those evacuated due to thewildfires engulfing parts of the B.C. Interior.

“Someone came to my house about 9:30 [p.m.] on Saturday night and told us that it was time to leave. So we gathered up our stuff in a matter of about 15 minutes and we were out of there,” says Kristin Reynolds, who’s sleeping in the Emergency Operations Centre parking lot in Prince George.

“We just fled, and stopped in Quesnel, got some gas, and came here.”

Reynold stayed in the RV zone because she has dogs, which she tied to the car before she fell asleep in the passenger seat on the first night, she says.

“I don’t want to get comfortable because I’m in a tent and I didn’t plan to be camping, so it’s not like camping at all, it’s really not. I didn’t have the tent. I just had a car absolutely full of valuables and I couldn’t leave here” she says. “I was like paralyzed when I got here until I got the tent. Once I got the tent it was like perfect. I could unload the car a bit. You know, just get some space around so I could sort the randomness. I brought like art canvasses with nothing on them, like why did I bring that.”

RELATED: B.C. has spent $90 million fighting fires

It’s odd things that she has with her, says Reynolds who hails from Horsefly.

“Just random things that like I had packed over the course of the week, things for the dogs, personal hygiene stuff and clothes, a lot of clothes, barely any shoes. I was running around in flip flops until someone gave me some new shoes. It was just odd things, really odd things, mementoes that are absolutely useless in the campsite.”

It’s the little things that have made a big difference for Reynolds.

“I brought my radio fortunately and that’s kinda been my salvation, is just being able to turn the radio on and go to sleep at night was like amazing last night. People are being really generous and that’s the difference. It really is. Driving in the parking lot they were handing out hamburgers last night from a barbecue that they had for the evacuees and stuff. People giving out shoes and slippers and blankets. It looks like stuff they’ve just gathered up out of the neighbourhood,” she says.

“People are doing things that you don’t normally see like young people volunteering is really huge. There’s more young people volunteering in there than I’ve ever seen.”

RELATED: Lotto winner to help wildfire evacuees

She says she’s worried about what she left behind. At home, Reynolds runs their well off a generator and while someone knows her animals, including pigs and cows, are still in Horsefly, she’s not sure if they’re being watered.

“I’m probably most worried about the animals that I’ve had to leave behind and the water situation. I know it’s really hot in the Horsefly area and really windy and there’s not a whole lot of water out there.”

Reynold says she’s also worried about her home and garden.

“It’s all we have. We have no insurance at all. We basically just bought this property years ago as a retirement and sold everything we had a couple of years ago just to go homestead and do our thing and now that’s kind of up in the air. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope everything is fine and safe and that the evacuation was maybe just an exit issue.”

Reynolds says she’s hoping to be able to go home quickly.

“I hope it’s not a really long time… people are getting disgruntled and I’ve only been here two days and there’s people that have been here just about two weeks.”

Despite everything that’s happened, Reynolds remains positive.

“I think I’ve got it pretty good, like a lot better than a lot of other people… I don’t want to be devastated because I don’t know what’s happening right? It could be good. It could be totally fine.”