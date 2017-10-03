Two dead in collision with tour bus near Clearwater

A man in his 60s and woman in her 40s were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said

A man and woman are dead following a collision involving a private tour bus on Highway 5 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m., north of Blue River and to the south of Thunder River Bridge, RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP investigators said a man in his 60s and woman in her 40s were travelling in a northbound Dodge Caravan when they crossed the centerline of the undivided highway and collided with a southbound private tour bus. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, while one person in the bus received minor injuries.

RCMP Traffic Services and BC Coroner Services continue to investigate.