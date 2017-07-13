Two arrested for possession of stolen items from evacuated homes in Williams Lake

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP media relations says two people were arrested in Williams Lake for possession of stolen items from evacuated homes. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

RCMP have arrested a male and female for possession of stolen items from evacuated homes in Williams Lake following a vehicle stop, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations Thursday.

“On Tuesday, July 11 two individuals were arrested as a result of a routine vehicle stop at Ninth Avenue North and Latin Street,” Saunderson said. “During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police officers located a television which is believed to have been taken during a break and enter from an evacuated home in the Wildwood area on Saturday, July 8.”

Based on that vehicle stop, a search warrant was executed on July 12 at a residence on 10th Avenue North as well as a second residence on 11 Avenue North.

Investigators discovered several items believed to have been taken from three other locally evacuated residences.

A 27-year-old male and a 24-year-old female have been taken into custody and are currently facing possible charges relating to break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The RCMP will continue their efforts to patrol evacuated zones on a 24-hour basis.

“We encourage anyone who notices anything or any suspicious persons in their neighborhood to contact police in order for us to investigate,” Saunderson said.