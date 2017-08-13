Two arrested in relation to a stolen vehicle from Alberta

A woman from Surrey faces several charges in relation to a stolen vehicle from Alberta that was seized in Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP media relations said two people were arrested in Williams Lake on Friday, Aug. 11 in relation to a stolen vehicle from Alberta. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

Two people were arrested in Williams Lake last Friday in connection with a stolen vehicle from Alberta.

“On Friday August 11, at 11:54 a.m., the Williams Lake RCMP were notified that a vehicle, reported stolen from Alberta, was in Williams Lake,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations. “The vehicle, a rental car from Edmonton, was located at a local business by RCMP. Two people were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.”

During the investigation, mounties found more than a stolen vehicle, Saunderson said.

“A substantial amount of drugs believed to be Methamphetamine, Heroine and Fentanyl, along with a significant amount of cash was uncovered.”

One woman from Surrey has been held in custody pending a Provincial Court appearance in Williams Lake on Monday, Aug. 14.

The other person has been released and police are not seeking any charges in relation to this individual.

Police are recommending that charges be laid against the woman, including charges of possession of stolen property, theft of auto, possession for the purpose of trafficking and five charges of breach of recognizance are being submitted to Crown Counsel, Saunderson said.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment said “this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community. Our members will continue to focus on individuals who engage in this, or any criminal activity.”