Tsilhqot’in chief to address their opposition to local moose hunting season with Premier Horgan

Tl’etinqox First Nation Chief Joe Alphonse says the community will be “weighing their options” regarding the government’s approval of a moose hunt in the Chilcotin this fall.

“The message from our community is that they want to see a shut down,” Alphonse told the Tribune Friday. We’ve been asking the government for this for the past two years.”

Alphonse said they are trying to find hard proof of stories they are hearing about area residents finding dead or injured wildlife due to the large fires burning throughout the Chilcotin this summer to show government. Meanwhile, community has set a community meeting for Monday evening to decide how they will proceed.

The chief said options could range from a complete closure by manning roadblocks within their territory, to information campaigns to simply “calling on the hunters to put your guns down.”

For their part, Alphonse said he and many other band members will forego hunting this year to allow the animals a chance to recover.

“We are still going to have our own idiot members who go out and poach. There’s nothing I can do about that but if I had a way, I’d deal with them too,” Alphonse said.

Premier John Horgan said scheduled to have a telephone conversation with Alphonse Tuesday, where the issue of hunting will be front and centre, Alphonse said.