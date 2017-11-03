Tribune welcomes new reporter

Tara Sprickerhoff is the newest member of the team at the Williams Lake Tribune.

Sprickerhoff was born and raised in Williams Lake and is returning to the lakecity after studying and working for six years away from home.

After graduating university with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Sprickerhoff worked in Ghana for two years with Farm Radio International, an organization devoted to training radio hosts on delivering programs to small-scale farmers throughout Africa.

“It was quite the experience. I spent a lot of time interviewing and talking with farmers across Ghana from the smallest communities to the city in Accra,” said Sprickerhoff.

“It was especially fun because I got to tell the success stories of how radio was helping people across the country.”

During the past ten months, she worked with the Tribune’s sister paper, the 100 Mile Free Press, commuting back and forth between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House while she covered everything from residents chasing grizzlies off their back porch to the provincial election, and, most notably, this summer’s wildfires.

“It’s a bit bittersweet leaving the Free Press,” Sprickerhoff told the Tribune. “But I’m excited to be covering my hometown — even running into people who keep telling me they’ve known me since I was small.”

Sprickerhoff is looking forward to spending more time around her family and cats (don’t get her started), as well as help out at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre, where she can be found when she is not in the newsroom.

This is not Sprickerhoff’s first time with the Tribune. She worked as an intern during the summer of 2013, helping to cover some of the New Prosperity Mine environmental assessments as well as during 2011, when she covered some high-school events as a co-op student from Columneetza.

She’s excited to continue to help tell the stories of Cariboo and Chilcotin residents.