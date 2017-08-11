Train rail activity eliminated as cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

RCMP and BC Wildfire Service say that train traffic or related rail activities not the cause.

The Elephant Hill wildfire in Ashcroft on the evening of July 7. Photo by Barbara Roden.

Investigators from the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service investigating the Elephant Hill wildfire have eliminated train rail line activities as a possible cause of the wildfire.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, BC Wildfire Service received information that there was a fire just south of the Village of Ashcroft. As of August 11, 2017, the fire is still active, and is estimated to be more than 117,000 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP continue to investigate the Elephant Hill wildfire, and can confirm that the fire was not caused by train traffic or rail maintenance-related activities on the rail lines.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the dedicated RCMP tip line at 1-855-685-8788.