VIDEO: Trail Riders sheltering animals at Stampede Grounds due to wildfires

Evacuees are bringing their animals for refuse to the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds where the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association is making sure all animals are being cared for. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Association is openly accepting any animals at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds due to the wildfire crisis in the region.

WLTRA president Debbie Fadenrecht said the community support, and the amount of people coming to bring animals to the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, has been a safe, welcome blessing as fires burn throughout the Cariboo.

Williams Lake Trail Riders Association has been taking in horses and livestock from those evacuated in the Cariboo region. Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 8, 2017

“We started yesterday afternoon, we put it out that anybody who needed housing for any type of animal – we’ve got cows, sheep, chickens, goats, dogs, cats — anybody who needed to get out of the fire zone we just opened the doors and let them in,” Fadenrecht said. “I’m very moved by the adversity of our community.”

She noted more than 100 animals have so far been dropped off at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

“We still have room,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of animals your have. We’ll find a way to house them.”

Anyone who needs to bring an animal to the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds can call Fadenrecht at 250-267-2357.

“We’ll find a way to house you.

“I want everybody to be safe, keep your animals safe, and if we can help in any way please call.”