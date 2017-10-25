B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth (Black Press)

Traffic tickets to go electronic in B.C.

Hand-written notices to be replaced with roadside e-tickets

Drivers in B.C. are issued nearly half a million traffic tickets each year for speeding, driving with burned-out headlights and other offences under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, and those dreaded blue hand-written carbon copies are on the way out.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has introduced amendments to the Offence Act and Motor Vehicle Act to allow electronic entry of information and get rid of duplication in processing.

“When a police officer hand-writes a violation ticket on the side of the road, the ticket information is then entered five separate times in separate systems, and the ticket must be physically transferred between police agencies, ICBC and the provincial court,” Farnworth told the legislature.

“Each time ticket information is entered in the system it presents an opportunity for errors that may result in that ticket being cancelled. The proposed amendments will allow for a new e-ticketing process that is more efficient, reduces cancellations due to error, one that maintains the secure capture and transfer of traffic ticket information – in other words, moving us into the 21st century.”

The bill Farnworth introduced is expected to be passed into law by the end of November.

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday
Next story
BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Just Posted

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

Tsilhqot’in mark 153 year anniverary of 1864 hanging

Tsilhqot’in National Government Chief Joe Alphonse says it’s important to honour the chiefs that were hanged in 1864 as fallen heroes

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department rescues deer

With a backhoe and a rope, members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department freed a deer from inside an empty well.

This week marks official start of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives first poppy

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Bella Coola Valley experiencing localized flooding

A combination of rain and snow melt has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Most Read