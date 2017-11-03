In an update Friday afternoon, Tolko Industries Ltd. said the sawmill and planer at its Lakeview Division in Williams Lake will remains closed as crews remain on scene where a fire broke out Thursday around 6:20 p.m. Paige Mueller photo.

Tolko to keep employees informed of Lakeview fire details

Firefighters continue work to fully extinguish a fire that began last evening at Tolko’s Lakeview Division

Tolko Industries confirmed Friday afternoon that firefighters remain at the Lakeview Mill in Williams Lake where a fire broke out at the sawmill about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

“As their efforts continue, we want to inform employees that the mill — sawmill and planer — will not operate today,” communications advisor Janice Lockyer said. “Supervisors will be contacting employees directly to share additional details as they become available.”

Lockyer said she could not comment on the extent of the damage to the structure at this time, but once the fire is extinguished and there is an examination of the affected areas by a structural engineer, Tolko will be able to share more information.

“We anticipate this assessment will occur over the weekend and into next week,” Lockyer said.

Expressing gratitude for the effort of everyone involved with combatting and containing the fire, Lockyer said crews have done exceptional work containing and mitigating the impact of the blaze.

She also praised the onsite employees for their “calm and quick efforts” Thursday evening, noting the site evacuation went smoothly and there were no injuries.

“Our priority now is to ensure the fire is out, that our employees understand what happens next, and that we can begin the work to put a recovery plan in place to return the mill to operations,” Lockyer said.

Tolko’s Lakeview Division employs approximately 175 employees.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly
Tribune welcomes new reporter

Crews continue to fight a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Update: Tolko confirms active fire at Lakeview mill

The Williams Lake and 150 Mile House Fire Departments respond to fire

