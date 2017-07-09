Tolko to shut down operations in Williams Lake on Monday due to wildfire situation

With more than 60 fires burning in the Cariboo area, several of which are impacting the community of Williams Lake and surrounding rural communities, Tolko Industries is closing operations Monday.

“Lakeview and Soda Creek divisions will not operate tomorrow, Monday, July 10,” communications advisor Janice Lackyer said Sunday afternoon. “Moving forward, managers will meet daily to determine operating status and these updates will be communicated via Tolko’s website and social media channels: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TolkoIndustries/posts / and Twitter https://twitter.com/TolkoIndustries.”

Lockyer said the top priority is the safety and well-being of the employees; many of whom have been displaced from their homes.

“Our message to our employees is to stay safe and look after your family and home. We are taking inventory of employee location and the status of homes and family safety, so we can determine how best to provide support and assistance,” Lockyer said.

At the mills, asset protection will be in place 24/7, she added.

“We have our onsite team conducting fire protection tasks. We continue to work with BC Fire Services and will provide regular fire updates and information for employees as it becomes available.”