Tip line set up to aid Elephant Hill wildfire investigation

The investigation into the Elephant Hill wildfire, which started on July 6 south of Ashcroft, is continuing, with both the RCMP and BC Wildfire Services investigating the cause of the fire. A dedicated RCMP tip line has been activated.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017, BC Wildfire Services received information that there was a fire south of Ashcroft. This fire is still burning, and as of July 31, 2017 was estimated at approximately 78,540 hectares in size. The fire is still active and is 30 per cent contained.

BC Wildlfire Services have identified the origin of the fire, and in conjuntion with the RCMP there is an ongoing investigation. The two agencies are working together in efforts to make a full determination on the cause of the fire. The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance and is seeking any information regarding this fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the RCMP dedicated tip line at 1-855-685-8788.