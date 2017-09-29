Update: Power restored to most areas

Power outages have impacted 3,000 customers in Williams Lake and the Alexis Creek area. BC Hydro image

Less than 10 customers remain without power after BC Hydro restored power to 3,000 customers Friday.

Update:

Power is still out in the 100 block of Gibbon Road and the 1300 block of Chimney Valley Road.

Original story:

Almost 3,000 customers are without power in the Williams Lake and Alexis Creek areas.

BC Hydro said 2,200 customers north of Windmill Crescent and east of West Fraser Road have been impacted, as well as the 100 block of Gibbon Road.

The power went out there at around 3:46 p.m.

At about 3:15 p.m. another power outage occurred along both sides of Highway 20 around Alexis Creek, shutting off power for another 945 customers.

Cause of the both outages is under investigation.

Crews have been assigned to the outage in Williams Lake and are en route to the Alexis Creek area, with the expected arrival time there of 4:25 p.m.