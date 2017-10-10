Three dead in Nanaimo structure fire

Crews were called to the blaze at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters gather behind a home at 754 Nicol St. in Nanaimo on Tuesday. Multiple emergency services including RCMP and B.C. Ambulance were at the scene for several hours. A police investigation is ongoing. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Three people are dead after crews were called to a reported structure fire at Nanaimo’s Nicol Street on Tuesday.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief Karen Fry said she couldn’t provide further comment.

Multiple emergency services secured an area at 754 Nicol St. at about 12:30 p.m.

More to come…