Thousands of hot dogs served to evacuees for National Hot Dog Day

Roughly 15 volunteers were on hand at the Sandman Centre Sunday from Save-On-Foods and Kal Tire serving up hotdogs to displaced evacuees. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It was a complete team effort Sunday at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops where thousands of hot dogs were being served up to displaced wildfire evacuees.

Neil Allkins, manager of the Sahali Save-On-Foods in Kamloops, said more than 15 volunteers were on hand serving lunch to evacuees at the centre.

“All five (Save-On-Foods) store managers are here helping out,” Allkins said. “Kal Tire wanted to jump on board so we partnered with them, as well.”

Maple Leaf Foods donated 3,000 hot dogs for the barbecue, while Westons supplied the buns and Coca Cola donated the drinks.

“It’s national hot dog day today, so it seemed fitting,” Allkins said.

“It’s great we all came together and made it kind of a group effort.”

Of the relief efforts the city of Kamloops has provided to displaced residents, Allkins said he’s overwhelmed.

“I’m real proud of Kamloops,” he said.

“The community really came together and it’s awesome.”