Thousands of construction job vacancies for 2026 predicted

Only one in 70 B.C. grads are presently going into the trades.

By 2026 it is predicted 14,200 construction jobs will be vacant due to labour shortages, Scott Bone, CEO of the Northern Regional Construction Association (NRCA) told Williams Lake city council during a presentation at its regular meeting Tuesday.

“Right now we have one in 70 B.C. grads going directly into the trades,” Bone said. “One in five are needed to fill the gap.”

Two thirds of people working in the trades are over the age of 45, and 94 per cent of B.C. construction companies are hiring this year, he added.

Bone also told council the NRCA is available to municipalities for preparing construction reviews prior to projects going to tender.

The association can provide timelines from a contractor’s point of view, resulting in significant cost savings, he said, noting the service is free.

“With some municipalities, if a project is worth over $1 million we will assist with that review,” Bone said. “It just provides added value.”

Local preference policies for hiring have always been an issue, Bone told council.

Under the Northwest Trade Agreement, which includes the provinces between Manitoba and B.C., local preference policies are prohibited, he explained.

“You are not allowed to have any preferences within a bidding document that would discriminate against contractors outside the community.”

There have been a number of cases where local governments have attempted to use local preferences and been challenged, he added.

CCBAC grant application supported

A $27,500-grant application to the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition was approved by council. If approved the money would be used to enable the City to pursue the possibility of capturing and transferring heat emissions from Atlantic Power Corporation to neighbouring sites within the industrial area.

“The intent is to attract new business ventures such as large scale greenhouses that would benefit from an affordable year-round heat source,” the city’s director of development services Leah Hartley noted in a report to council.

Paving deferred for Westridge and Woodland Drive

Mother Nature has forced the postponement of paving Westridge and Woodland Drive which council had approved earlier this month.

Due to the early snow fall and heavy rain, council has delayed the work until the 2018 paving season.

Roofing repairs approved for City’s work yard complex

Heavy rain on the heels of Saturday’s snow has resulted in staff at the City work yard putting buckets inside a building because the roof was leaking.

As a result, council authorized saving Purchasing Policy No. 138 in favour of a direct contract award to a local roofing company, which the city’s manager of utilities and fleet, Joe Engelberts estimated will be around $55,000.

Gibraltar Mines discharge flow rate increase request supported

Council will write a letter of support for Gibraltar Mines Ltd.’s application to the Ministry of Environment for an increase in its maximum Fraser River discharge flow rate.

The company is asking for the rate to be increased from 0.19 m3 per second to 0.285 m3 per second between the period of April 10 and November 10.

Northern Development Initiative Trust facade program

Council approved submitting an application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust facade program for 2018.

Budget and financial plan 2018-2022

Council received budget and financial plan information from staff. Council has requested staff to present options for a zero per cent tax rate and an inflationary cost of living rate increase in the 2018 budget.

Santa Parade and Winter Lights

Council approved the Williams Lake Central Business Improvement Area’s request to provide assistance and co-ordinate barricades for the Santa Parade and Winter Lights event taking place Saturday, Dec. 2.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw approved

A zoning amendment bylaw application by Lief and Sarah Dressler to allow for a second single family residential dwelling on their property at 101 Mason Road received final approval.

Proclamations approved

After receiving a request from the Ministry of Children and Family Development, city council proclaimed October as Foster Family Month in Williams Lake.

The period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 9, 2018 will be proclaimed BC Aware Days in the City, as council approved a request from the ISACA BC AWARE committee.

ISACA is an organization that helps global professionals lead, adapt and assure trust in an evolving digital world.

Its BC AWARE campaign focuses on privacy and security issues.

“Once again, we are uniting industry, government and higher education to raise public awareness and foster the growth and development of the security and privacy professions,” ISACA’s website notes.