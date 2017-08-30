The Cariboo Fire Centre urges the public to exercise extreme caution when spending time outdoors this Labour Day weekend as weather conditions are expected to increase wildfire activity

The Cariboo Fire Centre is asking the public to exercise extreme caution this Labour Day weekend and to obey all the restrictions related to outdoor activity as gusty winds and above-seasonal temperatures are expected to increase the activity of wildfires in the region. Angie Mindus photo

With high and extreme fire danger ratings in the entire Cariboo Fire Centre and above-seasonal temperatures expected in the region over the long weekend, the BC Wildfire Service is urging the public to use extreme caution when spending time outdoors, reports Natasha Broznitsky, fire information officer.

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting to see increased fire behaviour over the next several days due to forecasted weather conditions.

Gusty winds are expected in the region today and tomorrow that could lead to heightened fire activity.

Although winds are expected to be lighter over the long weekend, fire suppression efforts will be challenged by temperatures in the 30s and very dry conditions.

A number of restrictions have been implemented this summer to protect public safety and to help prevent human-caused wildfires:

• All open burning, including the use of campfires, is prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. Other prohibited activities include the use of fireworks, binary exploding targets (such as those used for target practice) and tiki torches. Portable campfire apparatuses that are CSA-approved or ULC-approved may be used, provided the flame height does not exceed 15 centimetres.

• The operation of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes on Crown land remains prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre. In addition, all on-highway vehicles must remain on designated road surfaces.

• Although the general backcountry closure in the Cariboo Fire Centre was rescinded on Aug. 23, 2017, a series of smaller area restrictions was implemented that same day and remain in effect around specific wildfires. These area restrictions are intended to protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue effectively. Public interference with fire suppression efforts compromises the safety of the public and first responders, and also hinders firefighting operations.

• Anyone boating, swimming or otherwise involved in recreational activities on a body of water (such as a lake or river) must stay clear of any aircraft that are using that body of water to assist in fire suppression activities. Failure to do so may temporarily halt air operations for safety reasons.

The person responsible could face a stiff fine or penalty.

The RCMP, natural resource officers and other peace officers will be conducting patrols this long weekend to enforce all current prohibitions and restrictions.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

