Thanking firefighters on the front line

Those in the Okanagan send thanks and well wishes to those battling wildfires.

As firefighters are being called in from around the country to help get a handle on the wildfires that are raging across the province and residents are being forced from their home, those outside the front lines are expressing their concern.

From tourists, to Kelowna residents who survived the 2003 wildfires, to former residents of 100 Mile House, those in the Okanagan wanted to send their words of encouragement to firefighters as well as hope to those affected by the flames.

A man from the U.K. said he has never been in a wildfire as he lives in England but says he can’t even imagine how bad the situation is for those who have been evacuated and felt saddened by the recent events.

Others offered well wishes to the firefighters, thanking them for their efforts and hard work.

While others are crossing their fingers everyone care return home soon safe and sound.

